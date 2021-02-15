Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -6. -21 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.