Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -22 degrees. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

