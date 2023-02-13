Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Kearney, NE
