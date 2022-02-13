 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News