It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2.71. A 0-degree low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Bitterly cold. Occasional snow showers. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 7.97. …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 2.22. Today's fore…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -10.91. -7 degrees is toda…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 5F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 6…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 4.2. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -0.94. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.72. 5 degrees is…