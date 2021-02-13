Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.