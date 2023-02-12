Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Ho…