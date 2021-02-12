Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -10.91. -7 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.