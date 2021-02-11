Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -0.94. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.