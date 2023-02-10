The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Friday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Kearney, NE
