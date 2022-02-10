Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.