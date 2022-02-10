Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. Th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…