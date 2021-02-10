It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 2.22. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Kearney, NE
