Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Kearney, NE
