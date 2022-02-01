Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degre…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 11 degrees is today's…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…