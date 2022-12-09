 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Friday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

