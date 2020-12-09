Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.