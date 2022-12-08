It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
This evening in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 13F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to …
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 1…