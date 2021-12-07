Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It sho…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesd…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…