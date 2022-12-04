Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE
