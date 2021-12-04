Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Kearney, NE
