Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.