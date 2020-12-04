 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

