It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Kearney, NE
