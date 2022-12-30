Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. We will se…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might …
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 0F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Kearney people should be prepared fo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
This evening in Kearney: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10…