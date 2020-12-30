It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
