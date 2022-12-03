Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.