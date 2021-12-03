 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

