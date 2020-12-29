It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30.79. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14. Today's forecasted low…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today.…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today'…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Friday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…