Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.