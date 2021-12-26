Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.