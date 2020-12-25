The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Friday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14. Today's forecasted low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.46. 22 degrees is today…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Today'…