It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Exp…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…