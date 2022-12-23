 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

