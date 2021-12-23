Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.