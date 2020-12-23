It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Kearney, NE
