 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska at Kearney
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News