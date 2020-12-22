Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Kearney, NE
