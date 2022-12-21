Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -16 degrees. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.