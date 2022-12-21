It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -16 degrees. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
