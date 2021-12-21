Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.