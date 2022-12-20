 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

