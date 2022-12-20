It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
