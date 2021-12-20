Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Thursday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see …
This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust ove…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…