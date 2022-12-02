Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 28 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearne…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect tem…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.