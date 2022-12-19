It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Kearney, NE
