Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE
