It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
- Updated
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Thursday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The fore…
For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool…
This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust ove…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Ex…