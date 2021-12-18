 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News