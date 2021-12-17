Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
