Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

