 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Kearney, NE

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 11:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News