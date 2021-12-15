 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 36 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

