 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News