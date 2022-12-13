Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
