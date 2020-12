Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.