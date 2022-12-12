Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Kearney, NE
